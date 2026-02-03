Astara Power Plant produces 2 billion kWh of electricity since inception

3 February 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

The modular-type Astara power plant has produced 2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to date, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy. The plant began operations 20 years ago, on February 3, 2006, in the village of Ərcivan in the Astara district. With a total capacity of 87 MW, the station consists of ten gas piston units, each generating...

