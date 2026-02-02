U.S. snowstorms push death toll to 100
The death toll from severe snowstorms across the United States has risen to 100, according to U.S. media reports, Azernews reports, citing a statement by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein.
Extreme weather conditions have triggered thousands of traffic accidents across the state.
“Due to hazardous weather, thousands of road accidents have occurred in the state. Two people were killed as a result of these crashes, bringing the total number of deaths linked to adverse weather conditions in the southeastern and northeastern United States to more than 100 since last week,” the governor said.
According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in some parts of North Carolina has exceeded 30 centimeters, significantly disrupting transportation and daily life.
