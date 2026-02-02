Putin-Zelensky talks should be held in Moscow, Kremlin says

2 February 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should take place in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

According to Azernews, citing foreign media, Peskov stated that President Zelensky had proposed establishing direct contacts, to which President Putin responded that such talks would be possible in Moscow.

“Zelensky has proposed establishing contacts. Putin has said that they are possible in Moscow. Our position remains unchanged. It is a fairly consistent position,” the Russian president’s press secretary said.

Peskov also emphasized that Moscow remains open to negotiations with Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that while progress has been made on reaching agreements on certain aspects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, consensus has yet to be achieved on other issues.