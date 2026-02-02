Youth Day 2026: Azerbaijan recognizes young achievements

2 February 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

On February 2, Azerbaijan marks a day that has quietly become one of the most meaningful in the country's calendar, Azernews reports.

It is a day dedicated to the youth as a recognition of a generation that is actively shaping the nation.

The origins of Azerbaijan Youth Day are rooted in the early years of the country's independence.

The first step toward what would become Azerbaijan Youth Day took place on February 2, 1996. On that day, nearly 2,000 young people from all corners of Azerbaijan gathered at the First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth.

This gathering was organised with the support of the government and under the direction of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, but it would not have happened without the active backing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Young people were invited not just to discuss problems but to help shape solutions and to take part in planning the future of their country.

At that first forum, attendees spoke openly about the responsibilities of government bodies, youth organisations, and young citizens themselves. They talked about education, work, civic initiatives, and how to create opportunities for young people to thrive in a rapidly changing society.

Just one year later, on February 1, 1997, Heydar Aliyev signed an official decree that transformed that February 2 forum into something permanent: Azerbaijan Youth Day. From that moment on, February 2 was declared a national observance dedicated to young people, celebrated with official events, discussions, and gatherings each year. Azerbaijan thus became one of the first countries in the CIS and Eastern Europe to formally recognise a national youth day long before many of its neighbours did.

This decision grew from a broader youth policy that Azerbaijan began building in the mid-1990s. In 1994, the Ministry of Youth and Sports was created to coordinate youth affairs across the country, setting the stage for the forum and the holiday that followed.

At the same time, the government worked to strengthen youth engagement, leadership development, and the legal framework supporting young people's rights and opportunities.

In Azerbaijan, young people continue to make notable progress and be recognised for their contributions in many areas. In early 2026, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the Presidential Youth Awards for outstanding young achievers in fields such as science, culture, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and public service.

This recognition is part of a broader tradition. In 2025, Presidential Awards for Youth were granted to individuals distinguished in education, innovation, youth work, and social activities, showing sustained recognition of youth achievement year after year.

Young Azerbaijanis also actively participate in major events and forums that promote personal and professional development. Within "Youth Week" activities around Youth Day 2026, a series of events is organised under themes like leadership, innovation, public engagement, creativity, and strategic thinking, including the 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum and sessions on topics such as urban development and youth creativity.

Azerbaijani youth are gaining international exposure and experience as well. In 2025, Azerbaijan sent delegates to the World Youth Development Forum in China, where young leaders from around the world shared projects and perspectives on sustainable development, innovation, and cooperation.

Young people in Azerbaijan are also actively involved in volunteer and civic engagement activities, and this involvement is growing.

The volunteer movement among Azerbaijani youth is expanding into government institutions, with volunteer programs now operating in over 32 state institutions and planned to increase to 36 in 2026, showing broader public engagement and support for social initiatives.

Youth Day marks a country's belief in the power of its young generation.

On February 2, Azerbaijan celebrates youth with real respect and appreciation. It is a day to recognise their energy, their talents, and the important role they play in the nation's life.