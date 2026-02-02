Singapore set to form space agency

2 February 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Singapore will launch its own national space agency on April 1, aiming to “fully harness the value and opportunities of the rapidly growing global space economy,” the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Monday. The ministry will also oversee the operations of the new agency, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

“Singapore’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, microelectronics, precision engineering, and artificial intelligence position us well to seize new opportunities in the space technology sector,” the ministry said in a statement.

Global investment in space technology is expected to continue rising after reaching record levels in 2025, according to data from investment firm Seraphim Space. The announcement was made during Singapore’s inaugural space summit by Tan See Leng, the minister overseeing energy and technology at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The National Space Agency of Singapore will be responsible for developing and operating the country’s space capabilities, as well as creating legislation and regulatory frameworks to support innovation, startups, and commercial space activities.

Singapore is already home to around 70 space-related companies, employing approximately 2,000 professionals across the space value chain, from satellite development and data analytics to downstream applications such as climate monitoring and navigation services.

Interestingly, despite its small size, Singapore has already launched multiple satellites into orbit and is increasingly focusing on Earth observation and space-based data services, areas seen as critical for climate research, urban planning, and disaster response in the Asia-Pacific region.