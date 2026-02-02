Kendrick Lamar dominates 68th Grammy Awards as Bad Bunny wins album of year

2 February 2026 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 68th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with Kendrick Lamar emerging as the ceremony’s biggest winner for the second consecutive year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The rapper secured five awards, including Record of the Year for “Luther,” his collaboration with SZA, and Best Rap Album for GNX. Despite his strong showing, Lamar narrowly missed out on the night’s top honor, Album of the Year, which went to Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Bad Bunny’s win underscored his continued global influence, as he triumphed in one of the most competitive categories of the evening.

Below are the winners and nominees in the Grammy Awards’ four main categories:

Song of the Year

Winner: Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Nominees:

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii – Anxiety

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Hunter/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – Luther

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Record of the Year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – Luther

Nominees:

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT

Album of the Year

Winner: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Nominees:

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best New Artist

Winner: Olivia Dean

Nominees:

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young