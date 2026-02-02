Kendrick Lamar dominates 68th Grammy Awards as Bad Bunny wins album of year
The 68th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with Kendrick Lamar emerging as the ceremony’s biggest winner for the second consecutive year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The rapper secured five awards, including Record of the Year for “Luther,” his collaboration with SZA, and Best Rap Album for GNX. Despite his strong showing, Lamar narrowly missed out on the night’s top honor, Album of the Year, which went to Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
Bad Bunny’s win underscored his continued global influence, as he triumphed in one of the most competitive categories of the evening.
Below are the winners and nominees in the Grammy Awards’ four main categories:
Song of the Year
Winner: Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Nominees:
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Doechii – Anxiety
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Hunter/x – Golden
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – Luther
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Record of the Year
Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – Luther
Nominees:
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Doechii – Anxiety
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT
Album of the Year
Winner: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Nominees:
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best New Artist
Winner: Olivia Dean
Nominees:
Katseye
The Marías
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!