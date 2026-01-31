Turkic Cooperation Organizations hold 6th coordination committee meeting in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

31 January 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

On January 30, 2026, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, participated in the 6th Meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Cooperation Organizations of Turkic States, held at the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul.

The meeting aimed to strengthen coordination among Turkic cooperation organizations, ensure mutual exchange of information on activities carried out, and discuss joint priority areas of cooperation for the upcoming period.

In accordance with the agenda, the outcomes of the 2025 Action Plan were reviewed, and priority initiatives planned for 2026 were considered. In addition, an in-depth discussion was held on the mechanisms for the implementation of decisions and instructions adopted by the Heads of State at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Gabala, as well as on further steps in this regard.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, informed the participants about the key projects implemented by the Foundation in 2025. She also noted that cooperation with partner organizations is being consistently expanded in order to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world at the international level.

Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that the Foundation’s priorities are shaped in line with the strategic documents of the Turkic world, and that the principles of integration, cooperation, and unity form the basis of all initiatives. She also highlighted that coordinated activities within this platform serve the achievement of common goals.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States and Chairman of the Coordination Committee, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev. The event was attended by the heads of leading international organizations of the Turkic world: Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Secretary General of TURKPA Ramil Hasan, Senior Advisor for Economic Affairs of the Turkic Investment Fund Erhan Türbedar, and Secretary General of the Union of Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adem Kula.