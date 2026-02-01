AJet flight from Istanbul to Tehran makes emergency landing in Ankara
A passenger aircraft operated by AJet, en route from Istanbul to Tehran, was forced to make an emergency landing in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The Boeing 737 had departed from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and was flying toward the Iranian capital when it declared an emergency over the city of Kırşehir.
The aircraft later landed safely at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport, reports said.
