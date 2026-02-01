US greenlights multiple defense deals with Israel

1 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US State Department has approved potential foreign military sales to Israel totaling about $6.52 billion, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The approvals include a possible sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment worth an estimated $3.8 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Boeing and Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractors.

Separately, the department approved a possible sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and related equipment valued at about $1.98 billion. AM General LLC would be the principal contractor, it said.

“The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations,” the agency said.

The State Department also cleared a potential sale of Namer Armored Personnel Carrier power packs less transmissions, along with integrated logistics support and related equipment, with an estimated value of $740 million. Rolls-Royce Solutions America would serve as the principal contractor.