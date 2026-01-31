Azernews.Az

Saturday January 31 2026

China's non-manufacturing PMI drops to 49.4 in January

31 January 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
China's non-manufacturing PMI drops to 49.4 in January

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector slipped to 49.4 in January, down 0.8 percentage points from the previous month, as weakening momentum in sectors such as construction weighed on overall activity, official data showed on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more