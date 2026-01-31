Pakistan says India-backed militants behind deadly Balochistan attacks

31 January 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan’s security forces have killed more than 70 militants in operations carried out over the past two days in the Balochistan province, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani media outlets.

Pakistani media noted that armed groups attempted to carry out attacks in several areas of the province, but these attempts were successfully thwarted by security forces.

The “Fitna al-Hindustan” group, which authorities say is linked to India, carried out attacks at 12 locations across Balochistan. As a result of these attacks, 10 members of Pakistan’s security forces were killed.

Citing a source within the security agencies, Dawn added that a total of 88 militants were killed in Balochistan over the past 48 hours.