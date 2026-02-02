Bitcoin dips nearly 5%, breaking below key psychological threshold

2 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Bitcoin has fallen below the $75,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2025, signaling a notable pullback in the cryptocurrency market.

Azernews reports that the world’s largest cryptocurrency dipped sharply in early trading hours.

As of 07:30 a.m. Baku time, Bitcoin was valued at $74,859.9, reflecting a 4.89 percent decline. Minutes later, at 07:35 a.m., the downward momentum eased slightly, with Bitcoin trading at $74,865, down 4.88 percent.

The drop marks a significant psychological breach of the $75,000 threshold, a level that had held for several months amid strong institutional interest and expectations of continued market resilience.