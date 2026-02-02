Bitcoin dips nearly 5%, breaking below key psychological threshold
Bitcoin has fallen below the $75,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2025, signaling a notable pullback in the cryptocurrency market.
Azernews reports that the world’s largest cryptocurrency dipped sharply in early trading hours.
As of 07:30 a.m. Baku time, Bitcoin was valued at $74,859.9, reflecting a 4.89 percent decline. Minutes later, at 07:35 a.m., the downward momentum eased slightly, with Bitcoin trading at $74,865, down 4.88 percent.
The drop marks a significant psychological breach of the $75,000 threshold, a level that had held for several months amid strong institutional interest and expectations of continued market resilience.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!