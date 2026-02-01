Trump calls for Barack Obama’s arrest over alleged 2016 election conspiracy

1 February 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the arrest of Barack Obama, accusing him of collaborating with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

As reorted by Azernews, citing the American Conservative, Trump made the remarks in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. In the post, he alleged that Obama personally ordered the CIA to fabricate false information related to the 2016 election.

Trump described the alleged actions as an attempted “coup” and argued that Obama should be held accountable.