Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited passage in initial pilot phase

1 February 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Israel announced on Sunday that it has partially reopened the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, allowing for "limited passage" under a newly launched pilot program.

As reported by Azernews, according to Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the initial phase is being carried out in coordination with the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM), Egypt, and other relevant partners.

COGAT added that the crossing will fully reopen for residents in both directions once the necessary security and logistical preparations are completed.