President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Iran

31 January 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

On January 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the conversation, the sides reaffirmed that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are built upon the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness, underscored by the deep historical, ethnic, and religious bonds shared by their peoples.

During the phone call, the heads of state reflected favorably on the Iranian President’s previous visits to Azerbaijan and the productive negotiations held during their meetings, noting that these high-level interactions have significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations. They also highlighted that the construction of the Aghband-Kelaleh highway bridge over the Araz River is proceeding according to schedule.

The head of state expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region, stating that Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions. He emphasized that Azerbaijan advocates for resolving such issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

For his part, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries and on future joint steps. They agreed to continue further contacts.