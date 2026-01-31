Türkiye condemns UN peacekeeping mandate renewal in Cyprus, calls for two-state solution

31 January 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye issued a strong condemnation on Saturday after the United Nations Security Council renewed the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year without the consent of the Turkish Cypriot side, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that extending the mission’s mandate without the agreement of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is “contrary to established UN practices and principles” and perpetuates failed approaches to resolving the Cyprus issue.

Ankara expressed full backing for the TRNC’s statement on the matter, emphasizing that the continued reliance on outdated settlement frameworks obstructs a just and sustainable solution based on the island’s realities. The ministry stressed that UNFICYP operates in TRNC territory only with the goodwill of Turkish Cypriot authorities and called for a legal framework to regulate its presence. “Should this not happen in a timely manner, the steps to be taken by the TRNC authorities will have the full support of Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye,” it warned.

The statement also criticized the resolution for including “biased references” to infrastructure projects such as the Yigitler-Pile road—a humanitarian initiative to connect Turkish Cypriots in Pile village to the TRNC—while ignoring violations by the Greek Cypriot side, including construction in the buffer zone. Türkiye argued that the Greek Cypriot Administration has no sovereignty over northern Cyprus or the buffer zone and questioned the peacekeeping force’s effectiveness, noting that peace on the island has been maintained for decades by the Turkish Armed Forces and Türkiye’s guarantor role.

Reiterating that the most viable path forward is a two-state solution based on the sovereign equality of both sides, Türkiye urged the international community and the UN Security Council to recognize the TRNC’s inherent rights and support cooperation between two neighboring states in Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Türkiye intervened as a guarantor power following a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at unification with Greece. The TRNC was established in 1983 but is recognized only by Türkiye. UN-led peace efforts have repeatedly stalled, most notably in 2017, and the Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU in 2004 after rejecting a UN reunification plan.