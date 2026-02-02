Azerbaijan Premier League: Shamakhi team defeats Kapaz

2 February 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The latest matches of the 23rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League have been played, Azernews reports.

The round kicked off with a clash between Kapaz and Shamakhi. The visitors emerged victorious, securing a convincing 2–0 win.

In the day's second fixture, Sabah took on Zira away from home. Once again, it was the visiting side that celebrated, as Sabah claimed a 3–1 victory.

With this result, Sabah increased their points tally to 43 and strengthened their position at the top of the table.

Zira, meanwhile, remain in fifth place with 29 points.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.