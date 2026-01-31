Preparations continue for Azerbaijan-UAE “Peace Shield – 2026” military exercise [VIDEO]

31 January 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations are ongoing in Abu Dhabi for the “Peace Shield – 2026” joint operational-tactical exercise, involving personnel from the Azerbaijan Army and the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Military personnel were first briefed on safety rules, followed by a detailed overview of the exercise’s objectives, scenario, location, phased activity plan, and tasks.

The exercise will take place in residential areas, mountainous terrain, and maritime environments.

According to the plan, the drills will include: neutralizing illegal armed groups in mountains, regaining control of a captured vessel, eliminating terrorist elements and rescuing hostages, evacuating the wounded, preventing riots and sabotage in residential areas, and conducting firefighting operations.

The “Peace Shield – 2026” exercise is scheduled for February 2–3, 2026.