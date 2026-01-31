Masoud Pezeshkian: Western powers attempted to exploit Iranian protests
Western countries sought to turn the protests in Iran into a civil war, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during the speech at the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran on January 31, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
According to him, they tried to turn the protests into violence, terror, and destruction of state property, abusing public demands. However, there is no legal basis for attacks on law enforcement officers and service centers.
Pezeshkian stated that the Iranian government, aware of its responsibility, considers it its duty to heed the voices of protesters and resolve their issues.
“The loyalty of Iranian citizens to the government has always neutralized plans to divide society. However, this issue should not cause those in charge to forget their duty. Those in charge must reorient their behavior towards citizens and their work to counter the plans of malicious actors who turn protests into hatred,” he noted.
