ING: Fuel supplies from Azerbaijan bolster Armenian market

31 January 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The launch of fuel supplies from Azerbaijan is supporting market sentiment in Armenia, according to a report by the Netherlands-based ING banking group, Azernews informs.

The report notes that the ongoing normalization of foreign relations—most notably the recent start of fuel deliveries from Azerbaijan—has had a positive impact on market confidence. ING assesses Armenia’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026 favorably, citing improvements in the geopolitical environment and stability of the national currency as key factors.

"The continued normalization of foreign policy, including the recent commencement of fuel supplies from Azerbaijan, is supporting market sentiment. We view Armenia’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026 positively. An improved geopolitical environment and currency stability create favorable conditions for inflation dynamics in 2026," the report states.

It is worth recalling that on October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit toward Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first shipment to use this route was a consignment of wheat sent from Kazakhstan to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) delivered 1,220 tons of Aİ-95 grade gasoline to Armenia.

Subsequently, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo—transported in 48 railway wagons—was delivered to Armenia. Of this volume, 1,742 tons consisted of Aİ-95 gasoline, while 956 tons were diesel fuel.