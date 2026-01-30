Türkiye, Uzbekistan unite to leave lasting imprint on Turkic world [OPINION]

30 January 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Ahmet Saglam

Within the framework of the visit of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Ankara, the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, delivered strong messages regarding the Turkic world. Drawing attention to the shared vision, President Erdoğan stated, “As long as we stand shoulder to shoulder, we are confident that we will leave the imprint of the Turkic world on the century we are living in.”

Upon the invitation of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited Ankara on 29 January 2026 to attend the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. President Mirziyoyev was officially welcomed with a ceremony at Esenboğa Airport by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Within the scope of the working visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Türkiye, bilateral and inter-delegation meetings were held at the Presidential Complex of the Republic of Türkiye in Ankara. Following the meetings, the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was convened, and a signing ceremony for various agreements between the two countries was held.

In this context, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Joint Declaration of the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as the “Decision on the Cooperation Mechanisms of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

In addition, in the presence of the two leaders, numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed covering the fields of health, transportation and international transport corridors, cooperation in the cultural field for the 2026–2027 period, mining, higher education and light industry, free and special economic zones, economy and finance, and education. Through these agreements, the institutional and sectoral cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan was further deepened.

Speaking at the joint press conference held with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, “We are confident that we will leave the imprint of the Turkic world on the century we are living in.” President Erdoğan emphasized that the economy of Uzbekistan has entered an important restructuring process under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and highlighted that Turkish companies, with investments exceeding five billion dollars, currently rank among the top three investors in Uzbekistan. President Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye is determined to contribute to the prosperity of Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

In his remarks at the joint press conference, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that approximately one hundred flights are operated weekly between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, and that a project portfolio worth nine billion dollars has been formed with the participation of Türkiye’s leading companies.

Within the scope of the said press conference, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan specifically stated that they will carry the trade volume and cultural relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan to more advanced levels.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.