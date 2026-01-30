Dubai to get road paved with gold

30 January 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a new street is set to make headlines by being literally paved with gold, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the street will be part of Dubai’s new Golden District and is described as being “built using gold.” However, the developers have not provided detailed information on exactly how the precious metal will be incorporated into the street’s construction, and the official opening date has not yet been announced.

The Golden District is part of Dubai’s effort to rebrand and expand its famous Gold Market, also known as the Golden Quarter. Currently, the area hosts around 1,000 retailers specializing in gold and jewelry, making it one of the world’s most prominent destinations for luxury shopping.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the UAE is the second-largest physical gold trading hub in the world. In 2024-2025, the country exported gold worth approximately $53.41 billion, highlighting its central role in the global gold market.

A street literally paved with gold is more than just a luxury attraction—it reflects Dubai’s ambition to combine extravagance, tourism, and commerce in a single experience. Imagine walking down a street where every step glimmers in sunlight, while the surrounding area showcases the latest in high-end jewelry and luxury retail. This project could become a new iconic symbol of Dubai, rivaling landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.