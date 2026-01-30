Azernews.Az

Banks in Azerbaijan pay over $754 mln in depositor interest in January

30 January 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Banks operating in Azerbaijan paid a total of ₼1.282 billion ($754 million) in interest on deposits as of January 1, 2026, marking a significant increase from the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank.

