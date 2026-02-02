Ukraine peace talks to resume in Abu Dhabi as deadly Russian strikes hit mining region

2 February 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

The next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on February 1, Azernews reports.

Zelensky said the information was relayed by the Ukrainian delegation participating in the negotiations. He did not clarify whether a previously expected meeting on February 1 had taken place, although earlier statements from Moscow, Washington and Kyiv indicated that a new round of talks was planned for Sunday. As of now, neither Russia nor the United States has officially commented on Zelensky’s announcement.

The upcoming meeting follows recent contacts between senior Russian and US figures. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriyev earlier met in Florida with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with both sides describing the discussions as “productive and constructive.”

The first round of trilateral talks was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23–24. While participants reported some progress, they acknowledged that no agreement had been reached on the key issue of territory.

Meanwhile, fighting on the ground continues to exact a heavy toll. On February 1, Russian drones struck a coal mine in the Pavlograd district of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region. One drone exploded near a service bus transporting miners, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others, according to regional authorities. At least four Shahed drones were reportedly used in the attack. The Russian military has not commented.

Separately, Russian forces also struck a maternity hospital in Zaporozhye, wounding six people, including two patients. Ukrainian officials said that at least three civilians were killed in other strikes across the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours.

The renewed diplomatic push in Abu Dhabi thus comes against the backdrop of continued escalation on the battlefield, underscoring the fragile and uncertain nature of the peace process.