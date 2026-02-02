Russia records coldest spot on Earth
The Kerbo meteorological station in the Evenki district of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region has been identified as the coldest point on the planet over the past 24 hours.
As reported by Azernews, the Russian Hydrometeorology Center reported that temperatures at the station plunged to a record –48.5°C.
Russia also claimed the second and third coldest locations in the world during the same period. At the Komaka meteorological station in the Lensky district of Yakutia, temperatures dropped to –47.9°C, while the village of Shelagontsy in the Olenyok district recorded –47.3°C.
