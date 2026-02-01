Nearly 140 breweries shut down in UK last year, highest annual closure rate since 1974
Around 140 breweries in the United Kingdom closed their doors last year, marking the highest number of annual shutdowns since 1974.
As reported by Azernews, the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) shared the figures with The Daily Telegraph.
SIBA’s chief executive, Andy Slee, said that although consumer interest in craft beer remains strong, the past year has witnessed the largest wave of brewery closures since records began. He noted that the number of breweries operating across all regions of the UK continues to decline.
Rising tax pressure, particularly, increases in alcohol duties and value-added tax — is considered one of the main reasons behind the closures.
Slee emphasized that the heavy tax burden on breweries and their primary sales outlets, pubs, combined with the dominant market power of global beer brands, is making it increasingly difficult for small producers to remain profitable.
