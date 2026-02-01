Azerbaijani wrestlers’ February 2026 rankings announced

1 February 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

The rankings highlight the ongoing achievements of Azerbaijani wrestlers across Greco-Roman, freestyle, and judo disciplines.

According to the list, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasret Jafarov leads with 480 points. Freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili follows in second place with 460 points, while judoka Zelim Kotsoyev ranks third with 430 points.

The ranking list of Azerbaijani wrestlers as of February 1, 2026, has been released, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

