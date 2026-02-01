Azerbaijani wrestlers’ February 2026 rankings announced
The ranking list of Azerbaijani wrestlers as of February 1, 2026, has been released, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
According to the list, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasret Jafarov leads with 480 points. Freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili follows in second place with 460 points, while judoka Zelim Kotsoyev ranks third with 430 points.
Other top-ranked athletes include:
Ulvu Ganishadze (Greco-Roman, 400 points)
Eljan Hajiyev (Judo, 370 points)
Osman Nurmagomedov (Freestyle, 340 points)
Arseniy Djioyev (Freestyle, 340 points)
Zelim Tchkayev (Judo, 330 points)
Murad Ahmadiev (Greco-Roman, 330 points)
Eldeniz Azizli (Greco-Roman, 320 points)
The rankings highlight the ongoing achievements of Azerbaijani wrestlers across Greco-Roman, freestyle, and judo disciplines.
