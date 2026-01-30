Israel's Netanyahu holds classified talks as US strike on Iran looms

30 January 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting Thursday with senior advisers and officials from defense institutions to discuss what was described as a “classified topic", Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

Held in West Jerusalem, it focused on the possibility of a US attack on Iran, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli officials reportedly believe that a limited strike would not lead to the collapse of the Iranian government and think that US President Donald Trump shares the same view. For this reason, they assess that a potential US attack on Iran would focus primarily on its nuclear and missile programs, the report said.

According to the report, even in the event of a limited US strike on Iran, Tehran is expected to target Israel, with Tel Aviv responding forcefully.

A senior US official said that once all US military assets heading to the region reach their destination, Trump is expected to give the order for an attack on Iran.

Meanwhile, a US military ship docked at the southern Israeli port of Eilat as Washington boosted its military presence in the region against Iran.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN reported that following recent statements by Trump and the possibility of a US strike on Iran, the Israeli military has stepped up both defensive and offensive preparations.

The Iran issue was also discussed during a weekly situation assessment meeting held earlier Thursday by senior Israeli military officials in Tel Aviv.

As the US military vessel docked at Eilat port, an unnamed Israeli security official said: “This step was taken to strengthen military and security coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv.”