Gulf investments in Azerbaijan reach $606m by mid-2025 as regional capital flows accelerate

30 January 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

By the end of the first half of 2025, countries of the Persian Gulf had invested $606 million in Azerbaijan, according to the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) report “Eurasia and Partner Countries from Asia: Analysis of Investment Flows”. According to Azernews, the report highlights a sharp acceleration of Gulf capital entering the wider Eurasian region, reflecting the growing role of Arab investors in energy, infrastructure and strategic diversification beyond traditional markets.

