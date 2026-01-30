Nipah virus update: two confirmed cases in West Bengal, containment ongoing

30 January 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Two cases of Nipah virus infection have been confirmed this month in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Both patients, a 25-year-old male and female nurse at the same private hospital in Barasat, developed symptoms in late December 2025. The male patient is recovering, while the female remains in critical condition, Azernews reports.

The infections were first suspected on 11 January and confirmed on 13 January by the National Institute for Virology in Pune.

Public health response: Authorities traced 196 contacts, all of whom have tested negative and remain asymptomatic. A national outbreak response team is coordinating with state authorities on surveillance, laboratory testing, and infection prevention. Public awareness campaigns emphasize avoiding raw date palm sap and other preventive behaviors.

Risk assessment: WHO classifies the risk at the sub-national level as moderate due to fruit bat reservoirs near the India–Bangladesh border, but the national, regional, and global risk remains low. Historical Nipah outbreaks in India and Bangladesh have been small and localized, with rare human-to-human transmission. No travel or trade restrictions are recommended.

Background: Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease transmitted mainly from bats to humans, occasionally via contaminated food or animals like pigs. Human infection can range from mild illness to fatal encephalitis, with a global case fatality rate of 40–75%. There is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment.

This marks the third Nipah outbreak in West Bengal (after Siliguri in 2001 and Nadia in 2007) and the seventh in India overall, highlighting the ongoing risk of sporadic spillovers in the region.

