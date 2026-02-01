Second woman alleges Epstein sent her to Prince Andrew; PM Starmer urges testimony

1 February 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A second woman has come forward in the Jeffrey Epstein case, claiming that Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the United Kingdom for sexual intercourse with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Azernews reports, citing the BBC.

The alleged encounter took place in 2010 at Royal Lodge, Andrew’s residence in Windsor. The woman, who is not British and was in her 20s at the time, claims she spent the night with the former prince and was subsequently given a tour of Buckingham Palace and served tea there.

Brad Edwards, her lawyer from the US firm Edwards Henderson, said: “We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace.”

UK Prime Minister: Andrew should testify

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has suggested that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify before the US Congress regarding his connections to Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

“In terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information,” Starmer told reporters.

“You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority.”

His remarks follow the latest release of Epstein-related court files, which include images appearing to show Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman lying on the ground.

According to BBC News, Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.