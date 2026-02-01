Azerbaijan Premier League: Matchday 18 concludes today with two key fixtures

1 February 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Matchday 18 of the Azerbaijan Premier League will conclude today with two decisive encounters.

As reported by Azernews, Neftchi will face Araz-Nakhchivan in the first match of the day, kicking off at 16:00.

The defending champions, Qarabağ, will then take on Turan Tovuz, with the match scheduled to begin at 18:30.

Meanwhile, Sabah currently tops the league table with 43 points. Qarabağ, which has played one match fewer, follows with 36 points.