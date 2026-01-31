Apple acquires AI startup that reads facial movements

31 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple has acquired the Israeli startup Q.ai, a company developing advanced technologies to read facial movements and interpret silent communication, Azernews reports.

According to Western media reports, Apple did not disclose the terms of the deal or provide details on how it plans to use the technology. Sources indicate that the startup was valued at nearly $2 billion as part of the acquisition.

Q.ai focuses on innovative applications of machine learning, including whisper recognition—its software can analyze subtle facial muscle movements during conversation. The company is also working on improving audio performance in challenging acoustic environments. According to Q.ai’s website, its investors include Google Ventures, Spark Capital (backers of Twitter, Discord, and Anthropic), and Kleiner Perkins (partners of Airbnb and Amazon).

The technology could potentially enhance Apple products such as FaceTime, smart glasses, and other wearable devices. It may also improve the audio experience in AirPods, particularly in noisy environments. The entire founding team of Q.ai is set to join Apple.

Apple rarely makes large acquisitions. The company typically prefers smaller deals that bring in innovative products or talent, which can be integrated into new features for its own ecosystem.

This acquisition hints at Apple’s growing interest in next-generation human-computer interaction, where devices can respond to subtle cues like facial expressions or whispered speech. Imagine a future FaceTime call where your device can “hear” you even if you’re barely whispering—or smart glasses that can understand your intent through micro-expressions. Q.ai’s technology could make that a reality.