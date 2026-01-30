Iran, Turkiye reject foreign interference in regional developments, says FM Araghchi

30 January 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Iran and Turkiye share the view that recent developments in the region are the result of illegitimate interference by extra-regional powers.

Azernews reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, said that both countries are aligned in opposing external meddling in regional and domestic affairs.

Araghchi, who is visiting Turkiye, thanked Foreign Minister Fidan for expressing condolences to the Iranian people over the recent loss of life.

“Iran and Turkiye are neighboring and friendly countries that have stood by each other in both difficult and easy times,” Araghchi said. “Our relations have remained friendly throughout history.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara supports the resolution of Iran’s internal issues without outside interference, stressing respect for national sovereignty.

“We are closely following the developments in Iran,” Fidan said. “We deeply regret the loss of life during the protests and offer our condolences to the Iranian people. We are pleased that the situation has largely stabilized and hope that calm will be maintained.”

Fidan emphasized that Turkiye hopes Iran’s internal challenges will be resolved peacefully, without foreign interference, and by the Iranian people themselves.