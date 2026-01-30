President Ilham Aliyev awards group of outstanding youth - decree
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting the 2026 Presidential Award for Youth to a group of young achievers in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Under the decree, the following individuals, recognized for their outstanding achievements in science, education, culture, youth policy and engagement, public and social initiatives, innovation, and entrepreneurship, will be honored with the 2026 Presidential Awards for Youth:
Sarkhan Aghadadashov
Shahmar Aghayev
Elmina Hasanova
Leyla Hasanova
Aynur Ismayilli
Mahmud Ismayilov
Lamiya Mammadova
Nilgun Mammadova
Samad Novruzov
Mahir Taghizade
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!