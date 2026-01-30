Azernews.Az

President Ilham Aliyev awards group of outstanding youth - decree

30 January 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting the 2026 Presidential Award for Youth to a group of young achievers in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, the following individuals, recognized for their outstanding achievements in science, education, culture, youth policy and engagement, public and social initiatives, innovation, and entrepreneurship, will be honored with the 2026 Presidential Awards for Youth:

Sarkhan Aghadadashov

Shahmar Aghayev

Elmina Hasanova

Leyla Hasanova

Aynur Ismayilli

Mahmud Ismayilov

Lamiya Mammadova

Nilgun Mammadova

Samad Novruzov

Mahir Taghizade

