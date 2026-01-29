Azerbaijan awards senior officials of State Customs Committee - decree
Senior officials of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been awarded high special ranks, Azernews reports.
According to the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the following officials received the honorary ranks:
Higher special rank of "Colonel General of Customs Service."
Shahin Baghirov - Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Higher special rank of "Major General of Customs Service."
Fuad Mammadov - Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Fuad Aslanov - Head of the Main Department of Digital Management
Elmir Ramazanov - Head of the Baku Main Customs Department.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!