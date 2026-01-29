Qarabag qualify for UEFA Champions League play-offs despite heavy Liverpool defeat

29 January 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

FC Qarabag, who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-off round for the first time in their history, have returned home, Azernews reports.

The team was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by fans, media representatives, and relatives of the players.

The squad, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, suffered a 0–6 defeat against England's Liverpool in the final round of the group stage, played in England.

Despite the heavy loss, Qarabag finished the group standings in 22nd place with 10 points, which was enough to secure qualification for the next round.

With this result, the "Steeds" became the first Azerbaijani club to advance to the Champions League play-off stage.

Qarabag’s opponent in the play-off round will be determined at the draw ceremony scheduled for January 30.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.