Canada boosts Arctic defense and development

13 March 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday announced a plan worth more than 40 billion Canadian dollars (about 29.3 billion U.S. dollars) aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and boosting economic development in the Arctic region, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Carney stated that after decades of limited investment, Canada is now taking significant steps to secure its northern territories and unlock their vast natural resources. “In this new era, we cannot rely on other nations for our security and prosperity. We are defending and building together the true North, strong and free,” he said.

The plan allocates more than 35 billion Canadian dollars (around 25.6 billion U.S. dollars) for upgrading military infrastructure, including modern airfields, hangars, fuel storage facilities, and multipurpose operational buildings. It also focuses on improving logistics and operational support across northern regions to strengthen the presence and responsiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In addition, four major infrastructure projects worth about 10 billion Canadian dollars (7.3 billion U.S. dollars) have been fast-tracked. One of the most significant projects is the construction of Canada’s first overland transportation corridor to a deep-water port on the Arctic Ocean. This route will help connect valuable critical mineral deposits in the north to national highways and international markets.

The projects are expected to become operational by the early 2030s and are also intended to improve transportation, supply chains, and living conditions for northern communities.

The Canadian Arctic covers about 40 percent of Canada’s landmass and nearly 70 percent of its coastline, stretching across roughly 4 million square kilometers and home to more than 140,000 people. Scientists also note that the region contains large reserves of rare earth elements and other strategic minerals, which are becoming increasingly important for modern technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced electronics.