Pakistan military targets oil storage facilities in Kandahar under Ghazab Lil Haq

14 March 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Pakistan military carried out strikes on oil storage sites at Kandahar airfield during the night of March 12 and 13, security sources said on Saturday, releasing video footage of the operation, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

According to the sources, the footage shows scenes from before and after the strikes on the oil dump sites at the airfield.

They said the oil storage facilities at Kandahar airfield were effectively targeted and destroyed during the operation.

Security sources alleged that the oil storage sites were being used by the Afghan Taliban and terrorist organisations for their operations.

They added that the Pakistan military is carrying out actions against what they described as terrorist hideouts and military installations linked to the Afghan Taliban and “Fitna al-Khawarij” -- a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The sources said the operations are being conducted under 'Operation Ghazab Lil Haq' and will continue until the stated objectives are achieved.