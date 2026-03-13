Ganja to host int'l conference on Nizami Ganjavi in poet's birthplace

13 March 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Throughout history, the literary heritage of great poets has been preserved and studied through academic research and international cooperation.

One of the most influential figures of classical Eastern literature, Nizami Ganjavi, continues to inspire scholars across the world. Scientific conferences dedicated to his works provide an important platform for discussing new perspectives on his poetry, philosophy, and cultural impact.

On July 7, the 2nd international scientific conference on the topic "Current problems of Azerbaijani and world Nizami studies" will be held in Ganja city, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is dedicated to the 885th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The conference is jointly organized by the Nizami Ganjavi Center of the Ganja branch of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Turkiye, as well as the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the conference, discussions will be held on the topics of "Nizami Ganjavi and the Turkic world", "Nizami Ganjavi and Azerbaijani oral folk literature", "Nizami Ganjavi and world literature", "Religion and lore in the work of Nizami Ganjavi", "Nizami Ganjavi and art", "The concept of humanity and coexistence in the work of Nizami Ganjavi", "Nizami Ganjavi: Predecessors and successors" and "New research directions of Nizami studies in the modern digital scientific environment".

The working languages ​​of the international scientific conference are Azerbaijani, English and Russian.

Articles will be accepted until June 7. Conference materials will be posted and published in the form of a journal on the official website of the Ganja branch.

The conference will be held in the administrative building of the ANAS Ganja branch.

Nizami Ganjavi is one of the most prominent poets of medieval Eastern literature whose works have had a profound influence on world culture and poetry. His masterpieces have been translated into numerous languages and continue to inspire readers and scholars across different cultures and generations.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi have been translated into many languages around the world. Rare manuscript copies of his writings are preserved like precious treasures in renowned libraries, museums, and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, and Paris.

In his famous poetic collection, the Khamsa, the poet vividly reveals the living pages of history. Events such as the attack of the Russians on Barda, the tale of the Russian princess, the story of the beautiful Shirin and the Amazons, as well as various battles described in Nizami's poems, are closely connected with the historical and geographical realities of medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

A deep exploration of the human inner world—feelings, thoughts, and emotions combined with the dynamic development of the main characters forms the core aim and essence of Nizami's literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A magnificent mausoleum was later erected over his grave, honoring the great poet and preserving his legacy for future generations.