OpenAI to integrate Sora into ChatGPT

13 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI plans to integrate access to its Sora AI video generator directly into the ChatGPT interface, AzerNEWS reports.

The Sora video generator has significantly expanded OpenAI’s capabilities in the field of multimodal artificial intelligence and now competes with similar technologies developed by companies such as Meta and Google. While AI models designed for text processing are already widely used by individuals and businesses, image and video generation tools represent the next major step in the evolution of AI technology. Experts believe these systems could dramatically transform industries such as media, advertising, and entertainment.

Sora was launched by OpenAI as a standalone application in September 2025. The platform allows users to create short videos from text prompts and share them online. According to reports, OpenAI has also signed a partnership agreement with The Walt Disney Company, allowing the system to generate characters associated with the entertainment giant. Videos produced by the service can be published on social media platforms.

Interestingly, experts note that tools like Sora may soon allow creators to produce entire short films or commercials using only text descriptions. This could significantly lower production costs and open new opportunities for independent creators and small studios.

Despite plans to integrate Sora into ChatGPT, OpenAI is expected to keep the video generator available as a separate application. The company has not officially commented on these reports.