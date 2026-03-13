Azerbaijan’s FM meets UN Geneva Chief at Global Baku Forum
On March 13, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), during her visit to Azerbaijan for participation in the Global Baku Forum.
AzerNEWS reports that the meeting focused on various aspects of Azerbaijan-UNOG cooperation, as well as regional issues.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing collaboration, highlighting support for UNOG’s activities in sustainable development, climate change, economic growth, and other relevant areas. Azerbaijan underscored its active engagement within the UN framework, including participation in COP-29 and upcoming COP events. The country will host the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WHF-13) and the Asian Consultation on Mutual Action and Confidence-Building Measures (AQEM) this year, and will assume the chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) starting next year.
Valovaya’s visit and high-level meetings during her stay were positively noted. Appreciation was expressed for the role of Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission in Geneva and other national institutions in facilitating strengthened cooperation with UNOG.
The meeting also included discussions on regional developments, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and recent escalations in the Middle East.
