Population decline in Azerbaijan could lead to 50,000 teacher layoffs: official

13 March 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A slowdown in Azerbaijan’s population growth could result in the dismissal of up to 50,000 teachers, the first deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Ali Ahmadov, warned during today’s parliamentary session.

AzerNEWS reports that the discussion centred on the “Report on the Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2025. ”

“Over the past few years, we have observed a decline in the population growth rate in Azerbaijan. If this trend continues, the number of students in our schools could drop to approximately 1 million, which would mean laying off around 50,000 teachers. This will have a significant impact on both the economy and social policy,” Ahmadov said.

He added, “I expect that in 2026, the government will increase its oversight of the demographic situation to address these challenges.”

The comments highlight growing concerns over demographic trends in Azerbaijan and their potential consequences for the education sector, labour market, and broader economic and social stability. Experts have previously noted that declining birth rates, urban migration, and an ageing population could compound these challenges, making proactive government measures critical to mitigating future disruptions.