Gunay Gurbanova wins gold at U-23 European Wrestling Championships [PHOTOS]

13 March 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's female wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has claimed the gold medal at the U-23 European Wrestling Championships held in Zrenjanin, Serbia, AzerNEWS reports.

Competing in the 59-kilogram weight category, Gurbanova faced Belarusian wrestler Marta Hetmanava in the final.

The match ended in favor of the Azerbaijani athlete, securing her the title of European Champion. Another Azerbaijani competitor, Gultakin Shirinova, competing in the 55-kilogram category, won the silver medal.

Speaking after her victory, Gurbanova expressed her joy: "I am thrilled to become European champion for the second time. Standing on the top of the podium in the 59-kilogram category is a proud moment for me."

Reflecting on her journey, she added: "Reaching this point was not easy. I am grateful to my coaches for their constant support. I believe my main competitor is always myself, and the final match was certainly the toughest. I hope to have more opportunities in the future to win this medal again."

Looking ahead, Gurbanova set her sights on the next challenge: winning a gold medal at the senior European Championships.