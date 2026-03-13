Food prices drive inflation growth in Azerbaijan in early 2026
Consumer prices in Azerbaijan increased by 5.7% in February 2026 compared to the same month in 2025. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the rise was mainly driven by higher prices for food products, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco, which climbed...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!