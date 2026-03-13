Azerbaijan grants citizenship to dozens of stateless persons

13 March 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A total of 64 stateless persons were granted Azerbaijani citizenship in 2025 under the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, according to the annual report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The report notes that 21 of those individuals were officially recognized as stateless, while 43 were classified as persons of unknown citizenship.

According to the document, 67 individuals lived in Azerbaijan with refugee status in 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the number of foreigners legally present or residing in Azerbaijan stood at 184,419, slightly lower than 184,835 recorded in 2024.

The report also highlighted trends in migration and residency permits. In 2025, the number of foreigners granted or extended temporary residence permits reached 80,036, representing an increase of 8,531 compared to 2024.

During the same year:

342,393 foreigners were registered at their place of residence, compared with 357,204 in 2024.

1,594 foreigners had their temporary stay extended, down from 2,471 in the previous year.

3,436 individuals were granted or had their permanent residence permits extended, up from 3,016 in 2024.

9,945 foreigners received or extended work permits, compared with 10,868 a year earlier.