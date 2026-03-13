Round 24th of Azerbaijan Premier League kicks off today

13 March 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 24th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League begins today with two matches scheduled for the opening day, AzerNEWS reports.

In the first game of the day, Araz-Nakhchivan will host the league's bottom-placed side, Karvan-Yevlakh. The match is set to kick off at 18:30.

Later in the evening, Sumgayit will face Shamakhy on home turf. The starting whistle for this encounter will sound at 20:30.

The remaining matches of Round 24 will take place on March 14 and 15.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.