National Art Museum hosts evening of poetry and music [PHOTOS]

13 March 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted an evening of poetry and music entitled "Poetic Dedications to the Music of Chopin" as part of the "Music in the Museum" project, AzerNEWS reports.

Khadija Rzayeva, Associate Professor of the Special Piano Department at the Baku Music Academy and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, performed famous works by the great Polish composer Frédéric Chopin.

The sound of Frédéric Chopin's piano works filled the museum space with an atmosphere of romantic reverie, subtle lyricism, and harmony. "If it is true that the core of all art is poetry, then there are few geniuses in the history of art who embodied it in their work as fully and perfectly as Chopin…" said the eminent pianist Heinrich Neuhaus about the composer.

Chopin's nocturnes, ballads, études, mazurkas, waltzes, polonaises, impromptus, and preludes are imbued with romanticism and refined emotion. The pianist conveyed the poetic nature of Chopin's music with particular sensitivity and gifted the audience with a world of subtle musical experiences.

The evening concluded with thunderous applause from the grateful audience, confirming the words of the brilliant composer who gave the world such beautiful music, full of piercing tenderness: "Music has no homeland; its homeland is the entire universe."

