Middle Corridor driving Central Asia–South Caucasus integration with the West, Minister says

13 March 2026 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Middle Corridor is emerging as a key driver of integration between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the West, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 13th Global Baku Forum on Friday.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at the forum’s panel titled “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,” Jabbarov emphasized that the Middle Corridor connects Central Asia and the South Caucasus within a unified economic and logistical space.

According to the minister, the corridor plays a crucial role not only in facilitating trade and transit of goods from China and broader Asia to Türkiye and Europe, and in the reverse direction, but also in stimulating regional economic growth.

“More importantly, this corridor is increasingly being used as a real engine of economic development, trade expansion, and integration with the West for the entire region,” Jabbarov noted.

He added that the transportation sector is currently facing significant challenges globally. While different perspectives exist regarding universal rules and rights, Jabbarov stressed that having a regulatory framework is preferable to having none at all.

The minister also pointed out that various international platforms are available for exchanging views and discussing existing challenges. Such formats, he said, ultimately contribute to achieving common goals through dialogue and cooperation.