Mine clearance accelerates across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

13 March 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Mine clearance efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continued at a significant pace in 2025, with 69,200 hectares of land cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the year, AzerNEWS reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced the figures while presenting the Cabinet of Ministers’ report on its activities in 2025 during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

According to the Prime Minister, a total of about 249,000 hectares of land have been cleared since 2020 in the territories liberated following the Second Garabagh War.

Asadov noted that approximately 237,000 mines and unexploded ordnance have been discovered during the clearance operations.

He added that more than 65,000 hectares of land are planned to be cleared in 2026, as Azerbaijan continues large-scale demining activities to support the safe return of residents and the reconstruction of the liberated regions.